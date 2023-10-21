ADVERTISEMENT

St. Thomas school organises oratorical contest

October 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Winners of the Dr. A.V. Varghese Memorial Oratorical Contest at St. Thomas Residential School in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

St. Thomas Residential School, functioning under Mar Thoma Church Educational Society, organised Dr. A.V. Varghese Memorial Oratorical Contest (2023-24) on the school premises on Saturday. Fifteen schools in the district participated in the competition.

In the English oration category, Siddharth Kumar Gopal (STRS) won the first prize, Roja Roy (Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya) came second followed by Angeline Maria (St. Thomas HSS) at third place.

In the Malayalam oration category, Anain Fatima Ismail (Lecole Chempaka ICSE) won the first prize, Anna S. Sujith (Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya) came second and Faiza Nazreen (St. Thomas Central School) emerged third.

Gold medals and cash awards of ₹5,000 each were given to those who came first while those in the second and third places were given cash awards of ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively, along with trophies.

