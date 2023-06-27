HamberMenu
St. Thomas College Kozhencherry accredited with A++

June 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant achievement, St. Thomas College, Kozhencherry, has been accredited by UGC-NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) with A++ (CGPA–3.67) Grade in the fourth cycle of assessment.

The institution had scored an A grade in the previous cycle of assessment. An official statement said the college was presently positioned sixth among the arts and sciences college in the government-aided sector. The college currently offered 30 academic programmes consisting of 15 undergraduate, 10 postgraduate and five research degree programmes in the aided and unaided streams.

Having been inducted under the ‘Digicol’ project by the State government, the technological deal with the State allows effective teaching-learning avenues in the form of Moodle platforms. ICT-enabled classrooms and WiFi connectivity in all departments have added greater impetus to the learning process.

