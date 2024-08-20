St. Thomas College hosts international conference on English language teaching

A two-day international conference on English language teaching was held at St. Thomas College (Autonomous) here recently. The conference was coordinated by the Research & PG Department of English, and the Santhome Institute of Indian & Foreign Languages, in association with ELTAI International Chapter, Sultanate of Oman.

Justin James, faculty, University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Sultanate of Oman, inaugurated the event, organised in memory of N.D. George and N.A. Ouseph.

An international seminar, titled Transformative Practices: Challenges and Opportunities in Teaching English Language and Literature, was held in connection with the conference.

Speaking on the topic, Challenges and Opportunities in English Language Teaching and Learning, Dr. James explained how technology could be utilised to enhance, improve, and make teaching more engaging.

English language experts from Oman, including Ishaq Salim Naabi, Aarati Majumdar, and Shahala Nassim, also delivered lectures. Mary Jayanthi, Associate Professor and Dean of International Affairs at Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli, led a forum.

Over seventy papers were presented by individuals from various colleges in the country.

Principal Martin K.A. presided over the event and released The Book of Abstracts. Coordinator Viju M.J. presented the concept note of the conference. A memorial talk by E.D. John, former faculty of the Department of English, followed.

A book titled Application of ICT in Higher Education Sector by Mr. Viju was released. Anu Paul, Head of the Department of English, and joint coordinator Fr. Flergin Antony took part.

On the second day of the conference Dr. Jayanti presented a lecture on The 21st Century English Teacher and Conscious Communication. Dr. James engaged in a workshop on From Draft to Defence: Writing an Outstanding PhD Thesis in English Language and Literature.

Aarti Majumdar, Head of the Department of General Education, at Modern College of Business & Science, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, conducted an online class on Embracing Technologies, Addressing Challenges: English Classrooms, Sites for Sustainable Skill Development.

Dr. Nassim conducted an international workshop for English postgraduate students from various colleges in Thrissur district on Unravel the job skills of an English graduate: tips for enhancing your language proficiency.

At the concluding session, Mar Tony Neelankavil, college manager and Auxiliary Bishop of Thrissur, delivered a benedictory message.