S&T Museum to offer immersive experience for visitors

May 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Electronics gallery, giant globe, VR Studio among new features

The Hindu Bureau

A more immersive experience awaits visitors to the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) here from Wednesday.

An electronics gallery, Virtual Reality studio, automobile simulation gallery and giant rotating globe have been added to the exhibits at the museum as part of its modernisation taken up under the state government’s 100 day action plan. An online system for buying entry tickets will also come into effect.

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said the new features and revised website of the museum (www.kstmuseum.com) would be inaugurated on Wednesday. The website has been redesigned to offer better and faster access to information. Entry tickets can be bought online through the site.

A pressnote issued here said the new electronics gallery would have exhibits illustrating the fundamentals of electronics and the way electronics has made inroads into every sphere of human life and activity. The automobile gallery has exhibits explaining the functioning of driving simulators, seat belts, and air bags and a model of the world’s first patented motor vehicle.

The giant globe that completes a rotation every minute features different time zones while the VR studio designed by the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) will take visitors beyond the earth’s frontiers to the wonders of outer space.

