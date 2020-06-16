St. Mary’s HSS gets foot overbridge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 June 2020 22:34 IST

The project costing ₹1.1 crore executed under a public-private partnership

Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran inaugurated a foot overbridge in front of the St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School at Pattom on Tuesday.

City Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar presided over the function.

The overbridge comes as a blessing for the students who struggle to cross the main road in front of their school during peak hours and is expected to ease the traffic flow in the area.

The project costing ₹1.1 crore was executed under a public-private partnership between the city Corporation and Sun Infrastructure Private Limited. The company will bear the cost of construction and maintenance of the foot overbridge. It will generate revenue from advertisement rights on the foot overbridge.

CCTV cameras have been installed adjacent to the bridge, from which the footage will go to the police control room. The bridge is also equipped with poly carbonate roofing. This is the second foot overbridge in the city, after the inauguration of the one near the Cotton Hill Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School two years ago. Another one will be coming up soon at the East Fort junction.