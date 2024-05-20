GIFT a SubscriptionGift
St. Mary’s College gets autonomous status

The first women’s college in Thrissur was set up in 1946 and now offers 15 UG, 12 PG and a PhD programme in Mathematics

Published - May 20, 2024 05:53 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

St. Mary’s College, Thrissur, the first women’s college in the district, established in 1946, has got the autonomous status. Run by the Congregation of Mother of Carmel (CMC), the college was launched with the objective of empowering women through education.

“The college has made giant strides towards excellence with A+ grade in the fourth cycle of NAAC reaccreditation and autonomous status from the 2024-25 academic year. The college, located in Thrissur city, now offers 15 UG, 12 PG and a PhD programme in Mathematics,” said college Principal Sr. Namitha Rose.

The college has a sports centre with multi-games facility, sports academy, and services of professional coaches. “Our sportstars have won laurels at international and national levels. The college conducts mandatory multidisciplinary skill enhancement and certificate programmes. The Marian Centre for Advanced Research (MCAR), Marian Centre for Animal Tissue Culture Studies (MCAT) and various Incubation centres have aided the rapid development of research facilities,” she said.

Admissions, exams

With autonomous status, the college aims to conduct admission and examinations in a time-bound manner, which would enable students to pursue higher education and acquire employment, the Principal added.

The admission to the college is through the website www.stmaryscollegethrissur.edu.in. For details, contact 8590646096, 8590656942 and 0487-2333485.

