St. Mary’s basilica to remain closed for Christmas

December 24, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Mary’s basilica, the seat of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, will remain closed for Christmas celebrations this year, the second year in a row after the church was closed on the eve of Christmas in 2022. Apostolic administrator of the archdiocese Bishop Bosco Puthur, in a circular on December 23 (Saturday), appealed to all stakeholders to make efforts to reopen the church so that people can offer prayers.

The church was closed on Christmas eve last year following a standoff between two groups in the archdiocese supporting and opposing the synod decision for a unified Mass system. It was reported that the standoff came to a head as a Mass, organised by the group opposed to the synod decision, was going on inside. The police had to intervene before the church was closed.

In the meantime, Father Antony Puthavelil, administrator and rector of the basilica, has said that St. Mary’s basilica and its sub-church Sacred Heart Church, Vaduthala, will remain closed for Christmas until it becomes possible to celebrate the synod-prescribed Mass in a peaceful manner.

He said that some misunderstanding was being created in social media regarding his circular, saying that the basilica will remain closed. It is not a decision taken by himself but a decision by senior leadership of the archdiocese, he said.

Father Puthavelil said in a clarification, titled ‘Truth will win’, on Sunday that the decision to keep the basilica closed is a painful one but it was decided so because there is no surety that there is an atmosphere of peace to open the church. It was widely expected that the basilica will open for the midnight Mass on Sunday on the eve of Christmas.