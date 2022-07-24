St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode commemorates its late talent P. Krishnanunni

More than 100 students from all over State take part in mega talent hunt

Mono act competition for girls under way as part of the ‘Ujjwalam Unni’ cultural fest at St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Teenage talents from all over the State took part in ‘Ujjwalam Unni’, the mega talent hunt organised by St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The event was held to commemorate Dr. P. Krishnanunni, who had been a Kalaprathibha at the State School Arts Festival when he was a high school student, on his 40th birth anniversary.

More than 100 students from different parts of the State had applied to take part in the mimicry and mono act competitions, the strong points of Krishnanunni, of whom selected ten from each category performed in the finals held at the school on Sunday.

K. Koumudi from Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Meppayur, Kozhikode came out as the winner in the mono act competition while R. Hashim from BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, Alathur, Palakkad won the mimicry competition. They received a cash prize of ₹25,000 each.

T.P. Devasoorya from Medical College Campus HSS, Kozhikode and Pardyudnath Hari from Navabharath Central School, Valakkandy, Malappuram bagged the second and third prizes respectively in the mono act competition.

S. Tejalakshmi from Perambra Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode and Alexa Mary Shiju from Holy Family HSS, Padathukadavu bagged the second and third prizes in mimicry. The cash prize for second and third positions are ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively. The prizes were sponsored by Krishnanunni’s classmates of the 1998 SSLC batch of the school.

The event was inaugurated by noted actor Vinod Kovoor, who also gave away the prizes. He is also an alumnus of the school. Judges of the event were Roshan Bijlee and Rahul Lakshaman, both alumni of the school, which is the oldest in the State.

The event is part of ‘Mission Glorious Sanjo’, a programme to raise the schools to international standards, yet firmly rooted in traditions.