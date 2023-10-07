St. Dominic school wins CBSE district arts championship

October 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, became the overall champions when the three-day CBSE district school arts festival concluded at Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Saturday.

When the children of St. Dominic’s school bagged 644 points, Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Shoranur, became the runner-up with 577 points. MES International School, Pattambi, won the third position with 572 points.

St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, and Palghat Lions School, Palakkad, were in the fourth and fifth positions winning 568 and 485 points respectively.

Students from more than 50 CBSE schools across the district participated in the festival titled Pragathi 2023. They displayed their talents in 146 items in separate categories for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students. There were 18 venues. Competitions in Bharatanayam, mime, light music, Margamkali, Oppana marked the last day.

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the valedictory function. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, and Elappully panchayat president Revathy Babu spoke. They gave away the prizes to the winners. Singer Aswin Vijayan was the chief guest.

Sahodaya district president Shaji K. Thayyil presided over the function. Ahalia Public School principal and event convener C. Latha Prakash welcomed the gathering. Sahoday district secretary Sindhu Balagopal proposed a vote of thanks.

State CBSE Sahodaya School Complex general secretary Joji Paul, Sahodaya district treasurer Unnikrishnan, district joint secretary Praveena, Ahalia Public School academic director Nirmala Haridasas also attended.

