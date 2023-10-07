ADVERTISEMENT

St. Dominic school wins CBSE district arts championship

October 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Students of St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, after winning the overall championship at the CBSE district school arts festival that concluded at Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Students of Nilgiri Public School, Elappully, won the first prize for English skit in general category.

Students of St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, after winning the first prize in western music in general category.

Mount Seena Public School, Pathiripala, won the first prize in Oppana in general category.

Students of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, won the first prize in mime in general category.

Srihari P. from Vyasa Vidya Peethom, Kallekkad, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (boys) in high school category.

Veena Balachandran from Lakshmi Narayana Vidyanikethan, Ottappalam, won the first prize in Mohiniyattam senior secondary category.

Fatima Nahla from Lakshmi Narayana Vidyanikethan, Ottappalam, won the first prize in mimicry in senior secondary category.

Ameya K.R. from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Chithali, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam in high school category.

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, became the overall champions when the three-day CBSE district school arts festival concluded at Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Saturday.

When the children of St. Dominic’s school bagged 644 points, Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Shoranur, became the runner-up with 577 points. MES International School, Pattambi, won the third position with 572 points.

St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, and Palghat Lions School, Palakkad, were in the fourth and fifth positions winning 568 and 485 points respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from more than 50 CBSE schools across the district participated in the festival titled Pragathi 2023. They displayed their talents in 146 items in separate categories for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students. There were 18 venues. Competitions in Bharatanayam, mime, light music, Margamkali, Oppana marked the last day.

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the valedictory function. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, and Elappully panchayat president Revathy Babu spoke. They gave away the prizes to the winners. Singer Aswin Vijayan was the chief guest.

Sahodaya district president Shaji K. Thayyil presided over the function. Ahalia Public School principal and event convener C. Latha Prakash welcomed the gathering. Sahoday district secretary Sindhu Balagopal proposed a vote of thanks.

State CBSE Sahodaya School Complex general secretary Joji Paul, Sahodaya district treasurer Unnikrishnan, district joint secretary Praveena, Ahalia Public School academic director Nirmala Haridasas also attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US