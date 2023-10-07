HamberMenu
St. Dominic school wins CBSE district arts championship

October 07, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students of St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, after winning the overall championship at the CBSE district school arts festival that concluded at Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Saturday.

Students of Nilgiri Public School, Elappully, won the first prize for English skit in general category.

Students of St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, after winning the first prize in western music in general category.

Mount Seena Public School, Pathiripala, won the first prize in Oppana in general category.

Students of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, won the first prize in mime in general category.

Srihari P. from Vyasa Vidya Peethom, Kallekkad, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam (boys) in high school category.

Veena Balachandran from Lakshmi Narayana Vidyanikethan, Ottappalam, won the first prize in Mohiniyattam senior secondary category.

Fatima Nahla from Lakshmi Narayana Vidyanikethan, Ottappalam, won the first prize in mimicry in senior secondary category.

Ameya K.R. from Bhavans Vidya Mandir, Chithali, won the first prize in Bharatanatyam in high school category.

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, became the overall champions when the three-day CBSE district school arts festival concluded at Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Saturday.

When the children of St. Dominic’s school bagged 644 points, Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Shoranur, became the runner-up with 577 points. MES International School, Pattambi, won the third position with 572 points.

St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, and Palghat Lions School, Palakkad, were in the fourth and fifth positions winning 568 and 485 points respectively.

Students from more than 50 CBSE schools across the district participated in the festival titled Pragathi 2023. They displayed their talents in 146 items in separate categories for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students. There were 18 venues. Competitions in Bharatanayam, mime, light music, Margamkali, Oppana marked the last day.

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the valedictory function. A. Prabhakaran, MLA, and Elappully panchayat president Revathy Babu spoke. They gave away the prizes to the winners. Singer Aswin Vijayan was the chief guest.

Sahodaya district president Shaji K. Thayyil presided over the function. Ahalia Public School principal and event convener C. Latha Prakash welcomed the gathering. Sahoday district secretary Sindhu Balagopal proposed a vote of thanks.

State CBSE Sahodaya School Complex general secretary Joji Paul, Sahodaya district treasurer Unnikrishnan, district joint secretary Praveena, Ahalia Public School academic director Nirmala Haridasas also attended.

