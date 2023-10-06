St. Dominic, MES, Carmel schools vying for top honour in CBSE arts fest

October 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, is leading with 380 points, closely followed by MES International School, Pattambi, giving a tough fight with 371 points, on the second day of Palakkad District CBSE Sahodaya School Arts Festival, being hosted by Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Friday.

Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Kallipadam, is in the third position with 364 points. St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, is in the fourth position with 352 points.

Competitions in about 30 events, including mono act, mimicry, poetry recitation, light music, classical music, kolkali, duffmuttu and oppana, took place on Friday in four categories.

The organisers arranged more stalls and facilities for spectators on the second day. C. Lata Prakash, festival convener and Principal of the host school, said that they had strictly adhered to the green campus protocol.

Cine actor Shaju Sreedhar was the chief guest on the second day. Palakkad District Sahodaya Complex president Shaji K. Thayyil, treasurer P. Unnikrishnan, and Ms. Lata addressed the gathering.

Students from more than 50 CBSE schools in the district are taking part in the festival being held in 18 venues on Ahalia campus. Competitions are being held in 146 items in separate categories for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students.

The festival will draw to a close on Saturday.

