HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

St. Dominic, MES, Carmel schools vying for top honour in CBSE arts fest

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School has a lead of 380 points, closely followed by MES International School with 371 points

October 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The students of Darul Aman English Medium School, Kalladikode, who won the first prize in Kolkali in higher secondary category.

The students of Darul Aman English Medium School, Kalladikode, who won the first prize in Kolkali in higher secondary category.

The group dance team of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, won the first prize in group dance in upper primary category.

The group dance team of St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, won the first prize in group dance in upper primary category.

Abhinaya R. from Vyasa Vidya Peethom Senior Secondary School, Kallekkad, who won the first prize in Mohiniyattom in upper primary category.

Abhinaya R. from Vyasa Vidya Peethom Senior Secondary School, Kallekkad, who won the first prize in Mohiniyattom in upper primary category.

Aditi A., from St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, who won the first prize in Kuchipudi in high school category.

Aditi A., from St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, who won the first prize in Kuchipudi in high school category.

St. Dominic’s Convent English Medium School, Sreekrishnapuram, is leading with 380 points, closely followed by MES International School, Pattambi, giving a tough fight with 371 points, on the second day of Palakkad District CBSE Sahodaya School Arts Festival, being hosted by Ahalia Public School, Elappully, on Friday.

Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Kallipadam, is in the third position with 364 points. St. Raphael’s Cathedral School, Palakkad, is in the fourth position with 352 points.

Competitions in about 30 events, including mono act, mimicry, poetry recitation, light music, classical music, kolkali, duffmuttu and oppana, took place on Friday in four categories.

The organisers arranged more stalls and facilities for spectators on the second day. C. Lata Prakash, festival convener and Principal of the host school, said that they had strictly adhered to the green campus protocol.

Cine actor Shaju Sreedhar was the chief guest on the second day. Palakkad District Sahodaya Complex president Shaji K. Thayyil, treasurer P. Unnikrishnan, and Ms. Lata addressed the gathering.

Students from more than 50 CBSE schools in the district are taking part in the festival being held in 18 venues on Ahalia campus. Competitions are being held in 146 items in separate categories for primary, upper primary, secondary and senior secondary students.

The festival will draw to a close on Saturday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.