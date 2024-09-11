ADVERTISEMENT

SSUS to launch Internet radio service

Published - September 11, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The radio app can be downloaded on mobile phones; varsity authorities are planning a 24x7 service in the second phase

The Hindu Bureau

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) is planning to launch its Internet radio broadcast soon.

The varsity Syndicate has approved the project. A three-member committee has been entrusted with the task of rolling out the project aimed at disseminating information related to the academic and research initiatives of the varsity among the public.

“The Internet radio service is likely to be ready by November 1, if everything goes as planned,” said Dr. Sivadasan P., Syndicate member and convener of the committee. “The main objective is to use the facility to generate interest among students about the academic and research options offered by the university. Career guidance talks by experts and lecture sessions on variety of topics will also be aired through the Internet radio,” he said.

On the cost required for setting up the facility, he said the committee would submit a detailed proposal before the Syndicate explaining the budget and other infrastructure requirements. The existing audio-video facilities on the main campus at Kalady will also be used for the radio service, he said.

The content will be curated by a team of faculty members and students. The radio app can be downloaded on mobile phones. The authorities are planning a 24x7 service in the second phase.

