SSS to deploy 900 sanitation workers

The Sabarimala Sanitation Society (SSS) chaired by the Pathanamthitta District Collector will deploy 900 workers for cleaning work at Sabarimala, Pampa and Nilackal during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season that begins on Sunday. According to District Collector P.B. Noohu, the sanitation workers have been recruited from Kambom, Theni, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Madurai in Tamil Nadu with the help of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom.

They will be provided food, accommodation, two pairs of uniform, footwear, bathing soap and coconut oil, besides daily wages.

The Health Department will deploy cardiologists at its seasonal healthcare centres at Neelimala and Appachimedu, and at the government hospitals at Pampa and Sannidhanam during pilgrim season. The Forest Department would provide an off-road ambulance for transportation of patients between Sannidhanam and Pampa, through the Swami Ayyappan Road. The Collector said special squads comprising representatives of the Police, Revenue, Legal Metrology, Health and Civil Supplies departments would conduct inspections at shops and hotels at Sabarimala, Pampa, Nilackal, Kaha, Attathodu and surrounding areas. A duty magistrate would coordinate the functioning of the SSS and various government agencies at Sabarimala.Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will inaugurate the ‘Safe Zone’ project of the Motor Vehicles Department and the Road Safety Authority at a function at Elavumkal, near Nilackal on Tuesday, according to Sunilbabu, Safe Zone Nodal Officer. Raju Abraham, MLA, will preside.

Drinking water

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will supply 25 lakh litres of drinking water to the pilgrims’ base camp at Nikackal on a daily basis.

The KWA will keep 16 storage tanks of 5,000-litre capacity each at Nikackal, besides installing 130 drinking water kiosks at Nikackal and 120 kiosks on the Pampa-Sannidhanam path.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board will set up a temporary laboratory at Pampa to check the quality of water supplied and the water in the Pampa during the pilgrim season.