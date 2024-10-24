ADVERTISEMENT

SSMB award for renovated library facility

Published - October 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The renovated 42000-sqft library building of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, has won the Steel Structural and Metal Building (SSMB) 2024 Award instituted by the Indian Steel Construction Association (ISCA) under the category of the best commercial building (steel construction) in India. The award, which recognised the outstanding achievements in design, engineering and construction, was presented to the winners by Anveet Singh, president of Indian Steel Construction Association, at an event held in Mumbai on October 23. 

