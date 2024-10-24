GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSMB award for renovated library facility

Published - October 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The renovated 42000-sqft library building of St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri, has won the Steel Structural and Metal Building (SSMB) 2024 Award instituted by the Indian Steel Construction Association (ISCA) under the category of the best commercial building (steel construction) in India. The award, which recognised the outstanding achievements in design, engineering and construction, was presented to the winners by Anveet Singh, president of Indian Steel Construction Association, at an event held in Mumbai on October 23. 

Published - October 24, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.