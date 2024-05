Students who excelled in this year’s SSLC examinations were felicitated at a function organised by Platinum Rays Academy at Kottakkal on Saturday. Around 800 students attended the function. Kottakkal municipal chairperson-in-charge C. Mohammedali inaugurated the function. Motivational speaker Suresh Kumar led a class. Platinum Rays Academy managing director Mohammed Riyas and manager Ajwas Khaja spoke.

