SSLC: students shine brightly

Kottayam registers 99.75% pass, Pathanamthitta 99.73%

The Kottayam revenue district registered a pass percentage of 99.75 in this year’s SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

As many as 19,685 students, including 9,688 girls, attended the examinations held in March 2021. Of these, 19,636 students are now eligible for higher studies. A total of 6,020 students, including 4,012 girls, secured A+ in all subjects.

Among the four educational districts, Pala, where 1,654 students had appeared for the examinations, recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.97. Kanjirappally educational district, where 5,284 students attended the examination, reported the lowest pass percentage at 99.56.

Kottayam, where 7,796 students attended the examination, registered 99.72% pass with 7,774 qualifying for higher studies. Kaduthuruthy, which had the lowest number of students at 1,027, recorded 99.91% pass.

In terms of overall pass percentage, Kottayam was positioned fourth after Alappuzha.

In Pathanamthitta

The Pathanamthitta revenue district, meanwhile, registered a pass of 99.73%.

As many as 10,369 students, including 4,979 girls, attended the examinations. Of these, 10,341 have become eligible for higher studies while 2,616 students, including 1,744 girls, secured A+ in all subjects.

Among the two educational districts, Thiruvalla where 3,711 students had appeared for the examinations recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.84. Pathanamthitta educational district, where 6,658 students attended the examination, reported 99.67% pass.

In terms of overall pass percentage, Pathanamthitta was positioned sixth.

99.77% in Alappuzha

Alappuzha district has registered a pass percentage of 99.77. Of the 21,968 students who attended the examination, 21,917, including 11,245 boys and 10,672 girls, have qualified for higher studies.

A total of 127 schools, including 45 government, 76 aided and six unaided institutions, bagged 100% pass in the examination. As many as 6,020 students, including 4,012 girls and 2,008 boys, bagged A+ in all the subjects.

Kuttanad has emerged as the best performing educational district with a pass percentage of 99.9. Of the 2,047 students who appeared for the examination from Kuttanad, 2,045 qualified for higher studies. It is followed by Alappuzha (99.8%), Cherthala (99.76%), and Mavelikara (99.69%).

99.25% in Kollam

Kollam reported a pass percentage of 99.25.

As many as 30,777 candidates, including 15,791 boys and 14,986 girls, had appeared for the examination and 30,547 among them qualified for higher studies.

In 2020 the pass percentage was 99.08. A total of 9,701students from government, aided and unaided schools secured A+ in all subjects. They include 3,421 boys and 6,280 girls.

(With inputs from Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kollam bureaus)