The results of the SSLC save-a-year (SAY) examinations have been published. As many as 1,066 students had appeared for the SSLC SAY and four students for the THSLC SAY. The pass percentage of 98.97 and 100 respectively. Taking into account the SAY examination results, this year’s pass percentage is 99.96. Of the 4,27,153 students who sat for the exam, 4,26,725 became eligible for higher studies. To check the results, visit https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

