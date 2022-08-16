Kerala

SSLC Save-A-Year results out

Results of the SSLC SAY (Save-a-Year) examinations held in July have been published. Results are available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website www.keralapareekshabhavan.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in


