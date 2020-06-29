SSLC results to be published today

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations will be announced on Tuesday.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath will declare the results at 2 p.m. The examination pass board, presided over by the Director of General Education, will meet in the morning to approve the results, following which they will be announced in the afternoon.

Immediately after the announcement, the results will be available on the websites http://keralapareekshabhavan.in; https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in; http://results.kerala.nic.in; www.prd.kerala.gov.in; and www.sietkerala.gov.in

Besides the SSLC results, the results of the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) examinations, will also be declared.

The SSLC (HI) results will be available on http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in, THSLC (HI) on http:/thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in, THSLC results on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and AHSLC on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The results will be published by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) on result.kite.kerala.gov.in and the Saphalam 2020 mobile application too. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching for Saphalam 2020. Besides individual results, an analysis of the results at the school, educational district, and revenue district levels; subject-based analysis; various reports; and graphics will be available on the portal and app on the link ‘Result analysis’ without any need to log in.

The results could also be accessed on the Information and Public Relations Department’s official mobile app PRD Live. Detailed result will be available by entering the register number on the home page. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and App Store. The app has an auto scaling mechanism which will increase the bandwidth as the online traffic increases, preventing it from hanging.

As many as 4,22,450 students appeared for the SSLC examinations, held in two phases owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pass percentage in the SSLC examinations last year was 98.11.