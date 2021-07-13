SSLC results to be declared today

Thiruvananthapuram

13 July 2021 20:32 IST

KITE has readied an app ‘Saphalam 2021’ for accessing results

Results of the 2021 SSLC examinations will be declared here on Wednesday. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will announce the results at 2 p.m.

Results of the THSLC, SSLC (hearing impaired), THSLC (hearing impaired), and AHSLC examinations too will be announced.

The results will be available on http://keralapareekshabhavan.in; https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in; www.prd.kerala.gov.in; www.result.kerala.gov.in; examresults.kerala.gov.in; http://results.kerala.nic.in; www.sietkerala.gov.in

The SSLC (hearing impaired) results will be available on http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC results on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC (hearing impaired) results on http:/thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; and the AHSLC result on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in, the Pareeksha Bhavan secretary said in a statement on Tuesday.

Saphalam app

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has readied an app ‘Saphalam 2021’ for accessing the SSLC results, besides its cloud-based portal www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Individual results; analysis of school, education district, and revenue-district-level results; subject-based analysis; and complete analysis, including reports and graphics, can be accessed on the portal and the mobile app by clicking on the link ‘result analysis’ without logging in.

‘Saphalam 2021’ can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Downloading the app in advance will help avoid last-minute traffic and enable easy access to results, a statement from KITE said.