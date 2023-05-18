ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC results to be announced today

May 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

SSLC (HI), THSLC, THSLC (HI), and AHSLC results too will be declared

The Hindu Bureau

The SSLC results for the 2022-23 academic year will be announced here on Friday.

The results will be declared by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at 3 p.m. The results are being declared a day ahead of the scheduled date of May 20.

Along with the SSLC results, those of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired),SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC too will be announced.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After 4 p.m., the results will be available on the Information and Public Relations department’s PRD Live mobile app and the following websites: www.prd.kerala.gov.in; https://results.kerala.gov.in, https://examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has arranged a cloud-based portal, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and the ‘Sapahalam 2023’ mobile application to access the SSLC results.

Besides individual results, analysis of results at the level of school, education district, and revenue district; subject-based analysis; and various reports will be available on the portal and the mobile app on the ‘result analysis’ link without any need to log in.

Saphalam 2023 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Downloading the app early enough will help avoid last-minute data traffic and make results available easily.

SSLC (Hearing Impaired) results will be available on http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC (Hearing Impaired) on http:/thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in; and AHSLC on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

As many as 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examinations in 2,960 centres. Valuation of SSLC answer scripts was held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. As many as 9,664 teachers took part in evaluation of answer scripts.

The results were initially expected to be out in the second week of May, but the department then said these would be published on May 20. The decision to limit award of grace marks for extra-curricular activities is thought to have contributed to the slight delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US