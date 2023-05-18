SSLC results to be announced today

May 18, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The SSLC results for the 2022-23 academic year will be announced here on Friday.

The results will be declared by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at 3 p.m. The results are being declared a day ahead of the scheduled date of May 20.

Along with the SSLC results, those of the THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired),SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC too will be announced.

After 4 p.m., the results will be available on the Information and Public Relations department’s PRD Live mobile app and the following websites: www.prd.kerala.gov.in; https://results.kerala.gov.in, https://examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has arranged a cloud-based portal, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and the ‘Sapahalam 2023’ mobile application to access the SSLC results.

Besides individual results, analysis of results at the level of school, education district, and revenue district; subject-based analysis; and various reports will be available on the portal and the mobile app on the ‘result analysis’ link without any need to log in.

Saphalam 2023 can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Downloading the app early enough will help avoid last-minute data traffic and make results available easily.

SSLC (Hearing Impaired) results will be available on http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC (Hearing Impaired) on http:/thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in; and AHSLC on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in

As many as 4.19 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC examinations in 2,960 centres. Valuation of SSLC answer scripts was held in 70 camps from April 3 to 26. As many as 9,664 teachers took part in evaluation of answer scripts.

The results were initially expected to be out in the second week of May, but the department then said these would be published on May 20. The decision to limit award of grace marks for extra-curricular activities is thought to have contributed to the slight delay.