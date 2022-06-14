SSLC results to be announced today

The SSLC results will be announced by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The results can be accessed on the following websites from 4 p.m.: https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in; https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in; www.prd.kerala.gov.in

KITE (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) has readied a class-based portal for students to know the SSLC results.

The results can be accessed om www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, besides the Saphalam 2022 mobile application.

Individual results; analysis of results related to school, education district, and revenue district; subject-based analysis; various reports; and graphics can be accessed on the portal and the app by clicking the link ‘Result analysis’ without logging on.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store by searching for ‘Saphalam 2022.’ I

The THSLC results can be viewed on http://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in; SSLC (Hearing Impaired) results http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; THSLC (Hearing Impaired) on http://thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in; and AHSLC results on http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in