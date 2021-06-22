SSLC results: special counselling for students

The Career Guidance and Adolescent Counselling Cell, under the higher secondary wing of the General Education Department, will conduct special counselling sessions for students when the SSLC results are announced, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a five-day career guidance programme for students who have appeared for the SSLC examinations. They will be familiarised with education opportunities according to their aptitude and employment opportunities. These include vocational higher secondary, technical higher secondary, and polytechnics.

Career guidance support for higher secondary students and activities to ensure their mental health is under way. School Souhruda clubs and their coordinators are heading these activities. An 118-day career guidance webinar called ‘After Plus Two’ was held recently for students who had appeared for the Plus Two examinations recently.