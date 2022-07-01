SSLC results: Sivankutty makes a faux pas

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty’s attempts to highlight this year’s SSLC and Plus Two results went awry when he ended up making a faux pax at an award function on Friday.

Emphasising the endeavours of the General Education department in bringing out results that did not court any controversy this year, the Minister remarked that last year’s SSLC examination results had become a joke at the national level.

Over 1.25 lakh students had secured A+ grade last year. This year, though the pass percentage was more than 99%, the A+ results were undoubtedly of a good standard this year. The same measures were adopted for Plus Two higher secondary results too, the Minister said.

Addressing a gathering at the SchoolWiki award presentation, Mr. Sivankutty said the department had taken extra care this year to ensure that the public examination results were recognised at the national level.