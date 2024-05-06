ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC results on Wednesday, Plus Two on Thursday

May 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will declare the results of the SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations for the 2023-24 academic year at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This year, the results are being declared 11 days ahead of the date on which they were announced last year.

The results will be available on https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Minister will declare the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Last year, the Plus Two results were announced on May 25.

The higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.examresults.kerala.gov.in, and www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The vocational higher secondary results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.vhse,kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kerala.nic.in

