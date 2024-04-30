SSLC results on May 8, Plus Two results on May 9

April 30, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Results of the SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations held in March this year will be announced on May 8.

This is the first time that the SSLC examination results are being announced this early. Last year, the results were declared on May 19, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

As many as 4.27 lakh students – 2.17 lakh boys and 2.09 lakh girls - appeared for the examinations. A total of 10,863 teachers participated in 70 valuation camps held over 14 days.

Tabulation and grace mark entry are on at Pareeksha Bhavan ahead of the result declaration, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination results too will be announced early. They will be declared on May 9. Last year, the results were announced on May 25.

The early declaration of the results has been made possible by precise planning and implementation, the Minister said.

In all, 4.41 lakh students – 2.23 lakh boys and 2.17 lakh girls - appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations. Valuation of answer scripts was held from April 3 to 24. Nearly 25,000 teachers participated in the 77 Plus One and Plus Two valuation camps.

In the vocational segment, 29,300 students appeared for the Plus Two exams – 27,798 in regular and 1,502 in private category. Of these students, 18,297 were boys and 11,003 girls. Nearly 2,200 teachers took part in eight valuation camps.