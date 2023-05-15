SSLC results on May 20, Plus Two on May 25

May 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Plus Two examinations will be published on May 20 and 25 respectively, according to V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education.

Schools will reopen on June 1. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the praveshnolsavam at Government Boys LPS, Malayankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, he said here on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan will inaugurate 96 new school buildings on May 24. About 142.5 crore was spent on constructing the facilities. Chief Minister will also inaugurate three tinkering labs set up at a cost of ₹30 lakh on the occasion. He will lay the foundation stone for 11 schools at an estimated cost of ₹32.5 crore.

Mr. Sivankutty said that the department had constructed 126 school buildings at a cost of ₹5 crore each under the assistance from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Nearly 154 buildings were set up at a cost of ₹3 crore each.

The Minister said that around 3,006 teachers stayed away from the valuation of answer sheets of the SSLC examinations. The department will issue show cause notices to them before initiating follow-up action, he said.

Clean-up drive

A clean-up drive will be held in schools from May 21 to 27 under the green campus project. The authorities should clear trees/branches that are posing danger on the campuses.

Schools that failed to earn fitness certificate for the buildings from the local bodies concerned will not be allowed to reopen on June 1.

The school authorities and the Parent Teacher Associations have to seek the support of Excuse/Police departments to check the sale of banned drugs/substances in nearby shops, he said.