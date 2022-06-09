SSLC results on June 15
SSLC results will be announced on June 15, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Thursday.
As many as 4.27 lakh students had registered for the examinations, which were held at 2,961 centres in the State and outside. The valuation of answer scripts began in 72 centres on May 12 and concluded on May 28.
