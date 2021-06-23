SSLC results by July third week: Minister

Results of the SSLC examinations will be published in the third week of July, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after handing over digital equipment to students contributed by the Kerala NGO Union here on Wednesday. The union will distribute 2,500 tablets to the tune of ₹3 crore.

The Minister said though students faced huge challenges in the wake of COVID-19, the government was committed to ensuring social justice in the sector. All schools should form support committees to ensure digital equipment for students who lack them. All children would have facilities for online education, the Minister said.