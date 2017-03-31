SSLC question paper leak:report moots detailed probe

General Education Secretary Usha Titus has recommended a detailed investigation into the nexus, if any, between the teacher who set the cancelled SSLC mathematics question paper and a private institution in Malappuram.

In her report submitted to Minister for Education C. Ravindranath on Friday, Ms. Titus said her inquiry could not establish any connection between Sujith Kumar, who set the SSLC question paper, and the Malabar Education Research Institute (Merit), a private institution in Malappuram.

Both claimed to have based their questions on the SCERT model question papers available on the council website’s question pool. He had also submitted the prepared question paper in November, while Merit, which is neither a coaching or a tuition centre, brought out its test series for distribution in schools in December.

She also recommended that Pareeksha Bhavan be very specific and clear about the instructions for preparing the question papers. It has been found that teachers are given a month to prepare the questions from the subject textbook, the teachers’ textbook, and the model question papers.

Ms. Titus suggested that teachers, armed only with textbooks, be given a maximum of two or three days to prepare the questions. It should also be ensured that they do not have access to other resources such as mobile phones or Internet and so on to source the questions.

It was found that no proof reading of the question papers was conducted, with the result that errors crept in. It was also the practice not to entrust serving high school teachers with preparing the question papers. These were prepared by serving higher secondary or college teachers or retired teachers.

The qualification of those preparing the question papers had not been specified, it was found. The Education Secretary recommended that if the task was to be entrusted to retired teachers, they should not have retired more than five years ago. A huge gap would mean they were not in touch with classroom exercises or additional material used in classes.

Ms. Titus said a decision would be taken into the involvement of teachers’ organisations in the preparation of model question papers for the higher secondary examinations.

The aim, she said, was to adopt best practices and restore confidence in the system. “The department should not be seen as abdicating its responsibility,” she said.

She said there were plans to constitute a committee for examination reforms.

The mathematics examination held on March 20 was cancelled after similarities were found between question in the examination paper and those in the model question paper of Merit. The re-examination was held on Thursday.