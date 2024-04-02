SSLC, Plus Two valuation camps begin on April 3

April 02, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Valuation of SSLC, THSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examination answer scripts will commence on Wednesday.

There will be 70 camps for SSLC valuation. Nearly 14,000 teachers will participate in the centralised valuation camps. Nearly 38.5 lakh answer scripts are expected to be evaluated by them.

The number of higher secondary valuations camps is slightly higher at 77. Of these, 25 will be double valuation camps for subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Nearly 25,000 teachers will be involved in the process. More than 52 lakh answer scripts of the nearly 8.5 lakh Plus One and Plus Two students will be evaluated.

Two camps have been arranged for the THSLC examinations. Nearly 110 teachers will take part in the camps and evaluate nearly 20,000 answer scripts. The AHSLC valuation will be held at a single camp.

Around 2,200 teachers will take part in the eight VHSE valuation camps. Nearly 3.4 lakh answer scripts will be evaluated in these camps.