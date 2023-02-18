ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC, Plus Two revision classes on Victers from today

February 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

SSLC and Plus Two revision classes for students appearing for the public examinations next month will be telecast for a week on KITE Victers channel beginning Sunday.

For Class 10, four classes of half an hour each will be telecast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These will be telecast the next day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KITE Victers channel and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

For Plus Two students, six classes—two classes in each subject—will be telecast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These will be shown again the next day from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on KITE Victers and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

The telecast timetable is available on kite.kerala.gov.in, a press release from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US