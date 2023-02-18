HamberMenu
SSLC, Plus Two revision classes on Victers from today

February 18, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

SSLC and Plus Two revision classes for students appearing for the public examinations next month will be telecast for a week on KITE Victers channel beginning Sunday.

For Class 10, four classes of half an hour each will be telecast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These will be telecast the next day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KITE Victers channel and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

For Plus Two students, six classes—two classes in each subject—will be telecast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

These will be shown again the next day from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on KITE Victers and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on KITE Victers Plus.

The telecast timetable is available on kite.kerala.gov.in, a press release from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) said.

