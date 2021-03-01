SSLC, Plus Two model exams postponed in view of motor vehicle strike on Tuesday

The scheduled examinations will now be conducted on March 8.

In view of a motor vehicle strike on Tuesday in protest against the hike in fuel price, the SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary model examinations scheduled for the day have been postponed to March 8.

The SSLC English model examination will be held from 9.40 a.m. on March 8 and the Hindi/General Knowledge paper at 1.40 p.m. the same day.

For Plus Two higher secondary students, the Chemistry, History, Islamic History, Business Studies, and Communicative English papers will be held in the morning session on March 8, while Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Sanskrit Shastra, and Psychology papers will be held in the afternoon.

There will be no change in the dates for the remaining examinations.