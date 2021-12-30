SSLC, Plus Two exams on course: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

30 December 2021 20:24 IST

The conduct of the SSLC and Plus Two examinations is on course, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister told mediapersons on Thursday that despite concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations were slated to held as scheduled. “There is no need for any apprehension as the Omicron situation in the State is under control,” he said.

The government, Mr. Sivankutty said, had decided to reopen schools after talks with the Health department, and then issued detailed guidelines for the reopening in consultation with them. Even though Omicron cases were being reported in the State, there was no need for any apprehension. If things took a turn for the worse, the government would take a decision then.

