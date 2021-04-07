SSLC, Plus Two exams begin today

Thiruvananthapuram

07 April 2021 20:55 IST

Nearly nine-lakh students to appear, VHSE exams from Friday

With the election battle winding up, it is time for a different battle for SSLC and Plus Two students in the State.

Nearly nine-lakh students will appear for the SSLC and Plus Two examinations beginning Thursday. The examinations scheduled to be held from March 17 were postponed to the second week of April in view of the Assembly elections.

As many as 4,22,226 regular students and 990 private candidates will appear for the SSLC examinations in 2,947 centres. Of the 4,22,226 students, 2,15,660 are male and 2,06,566 female. As many as 4,21,977 of them are school going candidates.

There are nine centres in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep where 573 and 627 candidates will sit for the examinations.

PKM MHS Edarikode, Tirurangadi, has the maximum number of students appearing for the examinations – 2,076. St. Thomas High School, Niranam, Thiruvalla, and Sangameswara NSS EMHS, Irinjalakuda, have only one student sitting for the examinations.

A total of 2,889 students will appear for the examinations in the THSLC category, 257 in the SSLC Hearing Impaired category, 17 students in the THSLC Hearing Impaired category, and 68 students in the AHSLC category.

Plus Two HSE

A total of 4,46,471 students will appear for the Plus Two examinations in 2,004 examination centres. Of them, 2,20,146 are female and 2,26,325 male. While 3,77,939 are school going candidates, 49,354 are in the open category, and 19,178 in the private compartmental category.

There are eight centres in the Gulf with 470 candidates, nine in Lakshadweep with 1,275 candidates, and six in Mahe with 683 students.

VHSE exams

The Plus Two VHSE examinations will begin on Friday. A total of 28,565 students – 17,104 boys and 11,461 girls – will take the examinations in 389 centres. There are 59 students appearing in the private category too.

While the SSLC examinations will end on April 29, the Plus Two and VHSE examinations will conclude on April 26.

Asked about preparing schools for the examinations so soon after polling day, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said it was not a huge or very time consuming task. A school may have a maximum of two or three booths, and directions for their cleaning at the school level had already been issued.

Most schools also had other classrooms free for conducting the examinations. Also, since the SSLC examinations were being held in the afternoon on Thursday, there was time for cleaning in the morning. As far as the Plus Two students were concerned, only 70,000 were appearing for the examination on day 1 in 933 centres. This made more time available for cleaning, not to mention the option of conducting the exam in other classrooms.

About the COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Jeevan Babu said all arrangements made for the public examinations or the SAY/improvement examinations last year were in place this year too. Students who were COVID-19 positive would be seated in a separate room.