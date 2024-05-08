99.69% pass SSLC examinations, 71,831 secure A+ in all subjects

The pass percentage in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year is 99.69, 0.01 percentage points lower than the record of 99.7% last year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the results at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The number of students who secured A+ in all subjects was 71,831. This was 3,227 more than the 68,604 last year.

Of the 4,27,153 candidates who appeared for the SSLC examinations this year, 4,25,565 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of candidates who took the examinations in the private category was 94 in the new scheme and 24 in the old scheme. Of these, 66 and 14, respectively, became eligible for higher studies.

Gulf region

In the Gulf region, of the 533 students who appeared for the examinations, 516 became eligible for higher education – a pass percentage of 96.81. Three of the seven centres registered 100% pass.

In Lakshadweep, of the 285 students who appeared for the examinations, 277 qualified for higher education – a pass percentage of 97.19. Six of the nine centres registered 100% pass.

The number of schools where all candidates became eligible for higher studies decreased this year – to 2,474 from 2,581 last year. The number of such government schools was 892, a decrease of 59 from last year. The number was 1,139 for aided schools, a decrease of 52. In the case of unaided schools, it was 443, up by four from last year.

THSLC exams

In the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examinations, of the 2,944 students who sat for the examinations, 2,938 became eligible for higher studies, with 534 securing A+ in all subjects.

In the SSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the 224 students who appeared for the examinations, all qualified for higher studies, and 48 secured full A+.

In the THSLC (Hearing Impaired) exams, of the eight students who sat for the examinations from two schools, all qualified for higher studies.

Fifty-nine of the 60 students who appeared for the AHSLC (Art High School Leaving Certificate) examinations held at Kerala Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, qualified for higher studies.

Revaluation

Students can submit applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of answer scripts online from May 9 to 15.

The SAY (Save a Year) exams for regular candidates will be held from May 28 to June 6, and the results published by the second week of June. Candidates can register for a maximum of three subjects in the SAY examinations.

Certificates of students who qualified will be available on DigiLocker from the first week of June.

The Minister said the government was mulling making SSLC examination marklist available within three months of result declaration. At present , the marklist was given two years later, making it difficult for students to produce it for higher education and other purposes. Students and parents had been raising this demand regularly, he said.

