SSLC model examinations from February 19

February 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The SSLC examinations will be held from March 4 to 25.

Ahead of these, the model examinations will be held from February 19 to February 23. The model exams will be conducted from 9.45 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3.45 p.m.

The SSLC exam timings will be from 9.30 a.m.

The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary examinations will be conducted from March 1 to 26. The exam timings will be from 9.30 a.m.

The model examinations for Plus One and Plus Two are under way. These will conclude on February 21.

The Plus One and Plus Two vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) examinations will be held from March 1 to 26. The exam timings are from 9.30 a.m.

The Plus One and Plus Two VHSE model that are under way will conclude on February 21.

Annual examinations for Classes I to IX will be held between March 1 to 27.

The SSLC timetable is as follows:

March 4: First language Part 1

March 6: Second language (English)

March 11: Mathematics

March 13: First language Part 2

March15: Physics

March 18: Third language (Hindi/General Knowledge)

March 20: Chemistry

March 22: Biology

March 25: Social Science

The Plus Two timetable is as follows:

March 1: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

March 5: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

March 7: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

March 14: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

March 16: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

March 19: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

March 21: Part I English

March 23: Part II Languages,, Computer Science and Information Technology

Mach 26: Economics, Electronic Systems

