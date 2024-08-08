ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC marks to become available three months after results

Published - August 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has relaxed the norms for providing marks secured by students in the SSLC examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Exam Commissioner has been given permission to provide details of marks scored by the students three months after the announcement of SSLC results.

The relaxed norms will benefit students who want to continue their education after SSLC outside the State or abroad or need the mark details for applying for scholarships or the Army’s Agniveer or other employment-related recruitment.

Students can take out a demand draft for ₹500 in the name of the Exam Secretary and submit it along with an application at the Pareeksha Bhavan at Poojappura here three months after the publication of SSLC results.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, it took two years for the marks to be made available to students after passing the SSLC examinations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US