SSLC marks to become available three months after results

Published - August 08, 2024 08:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department has relaxed the norms for providing marks secured by students in the SSLC examinations.

The Exam Commissioner has been given permission to provide details of marks scored by the students three months after the announcement of SSLC results.

The relaxed norms will benefit students who want to continue their education after SSLC outside the State or abroad or need the mark details for applying for scholarships or the Army’s Agniveer or other employment-related recruitment.

Students can take out a demand draft for ₹500 in the name of the Exam Secretary and submit it along with an application at the Pareeksha Bhavan at Poojappura here three months after the publication of SSLC results.

Earlier, it took two years for the marks to be made available to students after passing the SSLC examinations.

