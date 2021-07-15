SSLC: Malappuram records pass percentage of 99

18,970 students secure A-plus in all subjects in district

Malappuram district registered a pass percentage of 99.39 in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The district had several firsts. While the largest number of students in the State took the SSLC examination in Malappuram, the largest number of students passed too was in the district. The largest number of students who secured A-plus in all subjects was also in Malappuram.

While 76,014 students appeared for the exam in Malappuram, 75,554 passed of whom 37,280 were girls and 38,274 boys.

As many as 18,970 students secured A-plus in all subjects in the district. Interestingly, more than two-third of them were girls. When 13,160 girls secured A-plus in all subjects, there were only 5,810 boys who got full A-plus.

In Malappuram educational district, 99.87% students passed. In Tirur, the pass percentage was 98.56 and in Wandoor it was 99.18. PKMM Higher Secondary School, Edarikode, had the distinction of fielding the largest number of students and securing the largest number of pass as well. Out of the 2,075 students who appeared for exam, 2,073 passed.