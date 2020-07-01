SSLC: Kozhikode slips to 13th position

Kozhikode district slipped to 13th position in terms of pass percentage in the State when the results of the SSLC examinations were announced on Tuesday.

Though 98.3% of students who wrote the exams qualified for higher studies this time, the district was way behind other districts when it had a fall from the seventh slot last year. It was placed just above Wayanad. The pass percentage was 98.5 last time.

Of the 44,435 students who appeared for the exams, 43,768 cleared it. Seventy-three schools registered cent per cent results in the district. Among government schools, 383 students appeared for the exam at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Koyilandy, and all of them cleared it. Among aided schools, all the 763 students who wrote the exam at PTM Higher Secondary School, Kodiyathur, cleared it. As many as 5,047 students got A+ in all subjects.

95.04% in Wayanad

The district secured a pass percentage of 95.04 in the SSLC examinations.

Education Department sources said 35 of the 90 schools in the Wayanad education district secured 100% pass. It includes 24 government schools, six aided schools and five unaided schools. Five Model Residential Schools (MRS) for tribal children in the district also achieved the same honour.

As many as 11,655 students appeared for the examination and 11,077 qualified for higher studies, sources said, adding that 907 students secured A+ in all subjects.

98.93% in Thrissur

The district recorded 98.93% pass in the examination, with 155 schools registering cent per cent results.

Of the 35,147 students who took the exam, 34,771 have become eligible for higher studies. As many as 3,416 students won A+ in all subjects.