SSLC, HS, VHSE exam schedule revised

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 March 2021 19:54 IST

To begin from April 8

The revised schedule for the SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary examinations beginning April 8 has been published. While the Directorate of General Education had earlier published the time-tables for the examinations on March 11, they have been revised in view of concerns raised by various quarters.

The revised time-tables are as follows:

Advertising

Advertising

SSLC examinations – April 8 (1.40 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.): First Language – Part 1; April 9 (2.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): Third Language – Hindi/General Knowledge; April 12 (1.40 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.): English; April 15 (9.40 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.): Physics; April 19 (9.40 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.): Mathematics; April 21 (9.40 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.): Chemistry; April 27 (9.40 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.): Social Science; April 28 (9.40 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.): Biology; and April 29 (9.40 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.): First Language – Part II.

Second-year Higher Secondary examinations – April 8: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (Old), Electronics Systems; April 9: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English; April 12: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature; April 13: Part II Languages, Computer Information Technology (Old), Computer Science and Information Technology; April 17: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology; April 20: Physics, Economics; April 22: Part I English; April 24: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy; April 26: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics.

Art Subjects – April 8: Main; April 9: Subsidiary; April 12: Aesthetic; April 13: Part II Languages; April 17: Sanskrit; April 20: Literature; April 22: Part I English.

While the examinations for subjects without practicals will be held from 9.40 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. (including cool off time of 20 minutes), those with practicals except Biology and Music will be held from 9.40 a.m. to 12 p.m. (including cool off time of 20 minutes).

For Biology, the examination will be held from 9.40 a.m. to 12.10 p.m. including cool off time of 25 minutes (10 minutes each for Biology and Zoology and five minutes preparatory time for Zoology). The Music examination will be conducted from 9.40 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. including cool off time of 20 minutes.

Second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations – April 9: Business Studies/History/Chemistry; April 12: Biology/Management; April 13: Entrepreneurship Development/GFC; April 17: Mathematics; April 20: Physics/Economics; April 22: English; April 24: Geography/Accountancy; April 26: Vocational Theory.