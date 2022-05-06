SSLC, higher secondary examination results soon
General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Friday said that the SSLC exam results would be announced by June 15. Opening the State-level distribution of handloom uniform materials to students here, he said efforts would be made to declare the results of higher secondary exams by June 20. He also informed that the special camps planned for National Service Scheme volunteers were postponed in view of Plus One exams.
