SSLC, higher secondary exam arrangements completed: Minister

February 28, 2024 - Thiruvananthapuram

Arrangements for the SSLC and higher secondary examinations have been completed, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, the Minister said the SSLC, THSLC, and AHSLC examinations would begin on March 4 in 2,971 centres in the State, the Gulf region, and Lakshadweep. Of the students appearing for the examinations, 2.17 lakh are boys and 2.09 lakh are girls. As many as 1.67 lakh students are appearing for the examination in Malayalam medium and 2.56 lakh in English. The maximum number of students appearing for the examinations will be from PKMMHSS, Edaricode – 2,085.

The SSLC model and IT examinations had been completed. Question papers for the SSLC examinations would reach the district education offices and be sorted on Thursday. These would then be stored in treasuries/banks. Meetings had been held with senior treasury/bank officials to ensure the safety of the question papers. Chief superintendent and deputy chief superintendents had been appointed for the exam centres. Distribution of answer scripts for the examinations has been completed.

Squads would be set up at the State and district levels to ensure that all arrangements are in place.

Higher secondary exams

The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations would be held from March 1 to 26. As many as 4.14 lakh students would appear for the Plus One higher secondary examinations and 4.41 lakh for the Plus Two examinations in 2,017 centres in the State, Gulf, Lakshadweep, and Mahe. The Plus Two practical examinations had been completed.

The Minister said there would be 52 single valuation camps and 25 double valuation camps for higher secondary answer script evaluation from April 1. The question paper distribution was in the last phase.

In the case of VHSE, the Plus One and Plus Two NSQF vocational practical examinations would conclude on Thursday. The non-vocational practical exams ended on February 16. As many as 29,337 students had registered for the Plus Two examinations and 27,770 for the Plus One examinations. The VHSE exams would be held in 389 centres. Eight valuation camps would begin functioning from April 1.

The Minister said the SSLC, higher secondary, and vocational higher secondary examination results would be published in the second week of May.

