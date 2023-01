January 31, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

Registration for the SSLC (Hearing Impaired - HI), Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC), and THSLC (Hearing Impaired) examinations to be held in March is under way. The registration for the THSLC (HI) examinations has to be completed by March 2, while that for SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and THSLC examinations has to be finished by February 3, a statement from the Pareeksha Bhavan here on Tuesday said.