SSLC exams to begin on March 3, results to be out by third week of May

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Friday announced the timetables for the 2025 secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC), higher secondary examinations, and the vocational higher secondary examinations.

The 2025 SSLC examinations will be held from March 3 to March 26. All the exams will start at 9.30 a.m. The schedule is as follows: March 3 - First language Part I; March 5 - Second language (English); March 7 - First language Part II; March 10 - Social science; March 17 - Maths; March 19 - Third language (Hindi/general knowledge); March 21 - Physics; March 24 - Chemistry; March 26 - Biology.

Valuation camps will be conducted across 72 locations from April 8 to April 28. The SSLC results will be out by the third week of May, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The State has, in all, 4,28,953 students in Class X, but the actual number of students who will sit for the exams can be ascertained only after the registration process is over, the Minister said. The SSLC IT model exam will be held from January 20 to 30 and the IT general exams, from February 1 to February 14. The 2025 SSLC model exams will be held from February 17 to February 21.

Higher secondary

The 2025 first-year higher secondary exams will be held on nine days from March 6 to March 29, while the second-year higher secondary exams will be held from March 3 to March 26.

The schedule for the second-year higher secondary exams is as follows: March 3 - Part 1 English; March 5 - Physics, Sociology, Anthropology; March 7 - Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature; March 10 - Chemistry, History, Islamic history and culture, Business studies, Communicative English; March 17 - Maths, Part-III languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology; March 19 - Part II languages, Computer Science and IT; March 21 - Economics, Electronic systems; March 24 - Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy; March 26 - Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, and Statistics.

The second year higher secondary (vocational) exams will be held from March 3 to March 26.

