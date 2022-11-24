SSLC exams from March 9

November 24, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The SSLC examinations for the 2022-23 academic year will begin on March 9 and the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations a day later on March 10.

The examination dates were announced by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Thursday. The detailed timetable will be published along with the exam notification without delay. The Minister said the SSLC examinations would conclude on March 29. The SSLC model examinations would be held from February 27 to March 3.

More than 4.5 lakh students would sit for the SSLC examinations. The SSLC valuation would begin on April 3 in 70 camps. As many as 9,762 teachers would reach the camps for valuation duty. The exam results would be announced by May 10 so that Plus One classes could begin at the earliest, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations would be conducted from March 10 to 30. The Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary model examinations would be held from February 27 to March 3. The Plus Two practical examinations would get under way on February 1 and vocational higher secondary practicals on January 25.

More than nine lakh students would take the Plus One and Plus Two higher secondary annual examinations while 60,000 would sit for the vocational higher secondary examinations.

The Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary valuation would begin on April 3 and the results would be declared by May 25. Eighty-two camps would be arranged for higher secondary valuation, with nearly 24,000 teachers deployed to the camps. There will be eight valuation camps for vocational higher secondary and nearly 3,500 teachers would attend the valuation camps.

The Minister said the department was making elaborate arrangements for the examinations, the dates for which were being announced well in advance. The results too would be declared early.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said the department intended to start Plus One classes before the end of June so that students could get more time for academics. Usually, the start of the session for Plus One got delayed by nearly three months or so.